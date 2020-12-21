This past Tuesday, December 15, the international leg of the 2020 WSOP $10,000 Championship Main Event concluded at the King’s Resort in Rozvadov, Czechia.

Damian Salas defeated Brunno Botteon to earn a prize of more than $1.5 million. He also gets his shot at another $1 million payday as the online/live poker hybrid is slated to determine the World Champion on December 30th, 2020, with the Heads-Up Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As a poker journalist, I was involved in the live reporting for the online stage. I was also the only live reporter who went to the Czech Republic to cover the Main Event final table.

This is my experience reporting on a unique poker event that successfully took place during a global pandemic.