Earlier this month, Alex Scott, Managing Director of Poker for MPN, took to the pokerfuse podcast in a revealing interview detailing why the online poker network is planning to close later this year.

Key takeaways:

Alex Scott, Managing Director of Poker for MPN , took to the pokerfuse podcast in a revealing interview.

"All of the reasoning that underpinned Microgaming's operating poker as a loss leader turned out not to be true."

MPN will close for good on May 19, 2020.

Last year, partypoker implemented a raft of changes in a bid to level the playing field and create a fairer site for all players.

Key takeaways:

Partypoker continues investment into making its online poker platform the safest in the world.

Last year partypoker started to implement changes on the platform that would level the playing fields.

In an interview with Waters and Yong, the pair reveal more behind their cash game plans for the site into 2020.

Playtech, owner of the iPoker online poker network, will be welcoming at least nine MPN skins onto its platform today, as the competing business-to-business MPN will shut its doors.

Key takeaways:

Playtech, owner of the iPoker network, will be welcoming at least nine MPN skins today.

It is a significant coup for Playtech, which has struggled to stay competitive in recent years.

Playtech says the new skins help the network enter previously untapped markets.

New web client helps introduce poker to casino and sports customers.

2020: The year of the coronavirus; its impact felt globally. Businesses have had to adapt to the ever-changing landscape created by the pandemic; the poker industry is no different.

Key takeaways:

With all attention turned online, the industry invested heavily into events to make them prestigious for players.

The stakes are even higher with EPT Online, the first ever online edition of its storied European Poker Tour.

The first ever online edition of its storied European Poker Tour. "We started as a small poker-only production team making our EPT highlights shows and live streams."

"Whatever we're producing, our main goal is to entertain and strengthen our connection with viewers, fans and customers."

“Producing the best poker programming and live streams for fans is where our collective heart lies.”

Online poker and igaming provider 888 Holdings posted impressive financial results last month for the first half of 2020.

Key takeaways:

Online poker and igaming provider 888 Holdings posted impressive financial results last month for the first half of 2020.

“Our strategy at 888poker was always to provide our players with a unique entertainment experience coupled with engaging promotions.”

With the new 888poker app, we took that player-centric philosophy and integrated it throughout the platform.”

“888poker is on a strong growth trajectory and we have a very specific road map to make sure the business stays on track.”

Over the last two years, 888poker has been revamping its entire online poker experience. Starting with new desktop tables launched back in 2018, the operator has since rolled out a dramatic upgrade to the entire desktop software and has launched next-gen, portrait-first mobile apps across all platforms.

Key takeaways:

“The online entertainment industry is way more sophisticated than it was with a forever growing range of entertaining content.”

“When you look at our new platform, the emphasis is really on a fun and engaging poker experience.”

“Now that our new poker platform is live … we will focus our resources on additional enhancements.”

“Real names on the table is a step in the right direction for the poker industry.”

After a two year wait and to the surprise of many, Swiss Casinos became the first licensed online poker room in Switzerland late last month.

Key takeaways:

Swiss Casinos Holding AG is a Swiss bricks-and-mortar gaming giant, operating four of the 21 licensed casinos in the country.

The company partnered with Playtech and has launched a fully-fledged online poker room onto its iPoker network.

“The introduction of a poker loyalty program will be one of the milestones in 2021.”

Microgaming is set to unveil its return to real money online poker with the launch of Hold'em Poker, a standalone peer-to-peer lottery sit and go game that will roll out imminently to its casino customers.

Key takeaways:

It is a peer-to-peer online poker game, putting three players against each other for winner-takes-all prize.

The game will be offered to Microgaming’s casino licensees across a shared player pool.

The game will be available across multiple devices and the mobile apps will switch between portrait and landscape orientation.

“We wanted our new poker product to be unique, exciting and reflective of our core business.”

“It’s really about repackaging poker for a wider audience and strengthening its appeal.”

Twitch is still the go-to platform for online poker operators looking to market to new audiences. From high-spectacle challenges, to daily streaming schedules, to huge cards-up coverage of online events, most operators continue to pour resources into the platform.

Key takeaways:

“Twitch works more as a retention or branding tool; it isn’t great for acquisition”

“Given that Twitch clearly meets the ‘particular appeal to children’ test and the ‘freely accessible’ test, it’s a real problem”

“A mid or high stakes player might not realize it, but the freerolls feed the entire poker ecosystem.”

“We’ve had the thrill of live poker denied to us in 2020, but we’re hopeful that 2021 can see some normality come back to poker.”

This year, PokerStars was acquired by Flutter, absorbed into one of the largest real money gaming companies in the world. The industry's most successful poker operator is now just a small part of a monolithic gambling company.

Key takeaways:

“We wanted to create an invitation to this world, to inspire optimism and ask people the question: Are You In?”

“Anything can happen when you play poker, and nowhere was that more evident than Platinum Pass qualifier Ramon Colillas”

“As a global market leader, it’s our responsibility to grow the poker market and sustain the game well into the future.”

“It’s critical that every interaction, every chance to communicate, is conducted responsibly.”

