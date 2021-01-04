Top line: “Felipe “Mojave” Ramos, Brazilian poker pro and former PokerStars Team Pro, has signed on as an ambassador for GGPoker.”

Key takeaways:

Ramos left PokerStars in January 2018 along with high profile players Vanessa Selbst and Jason Mercier.

Since signing with GGPoker, Negreanu has been outspoken on tournament re-entries, wanting more freezeout style tournaments for players.

Top line: “GGPoker, one of the “fastest-growing online poker networks,” has added a new Sunday major tournament dubbed GG Masters to its weekly multi-table tournament schedule.”

Top line: “GGPoker will debut its jackpot-style sit and go game, Spin and Gold, across its network on Friday, the company has announced.”

Key takeaways:

The game speed changes based on the multiplier.

It has payouts for second-place finishers from the 10x multiplier onwards.

At higher multipliers, payouts are much flatter.

The operator also plans to run a permanent additional rewards system to the game, dubbed Spin & Gold Challenge.

There is also a 2x insurance option, an even-money bet that the tournament will have a 2x multiplier.

Top line: “It only took one week of meeting its $400,000 guarantee for the organizers of the GGMasters to raise the guaranteed prize pool by $100,000 again. Due to the growing popularity of the flagship Sunday online poker tournament at GGPoker, players will now compete for a minimum prize pool of $500,000.”

Top line: “GGPoker has implemented a reduction in its tournament rake, just ahead of it revealing the next huge Good Game Series, to kick off this Sunday.”

Key takeaways:

Announced last week, the operator has reduced rake across all guaranteed tournaments from 10% to 8%.

The operator says it is guaranteeing a total of $50 million across the schedule, a staggering amount for an operator of its size.

Over one third of events cost $11 or less, and a full half of the schedule are $100 or cheaper.

Over the last 12 months, the operator has run seven tournament series, including two more Good Game Series.

April is shaping up to be a very busy month for MTT series across the globe.

Top line: “GGPoker has revealed two surprise announcements back-to-back: A partnership with the World Series of Poker (WSOP) to host an online edition of its Circuit Series, and the signing of former PokerStars and partypoker ambassador Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier.”

Key takeaways:

No date has been set for the online series, though it is expected to start next month.

The partnership is a surprise given the WSOP’s existing partnerships with 888, Winamax and partypoker.

ElkY was a long-standing member of PokerStars, and a two-year ambassador of partypoker.EU.

Key takeaways:

GGPoker continues its aggressive encroachment into the territories of the biggest operators.

“I am thrilled to work with GGPoker and King’s and am looking forward to competing with players around the world.”

It appears that the King’s deal is something akin to an affiliate deal.

Becker is the fourth big-name ambassador to sign up to GGPoker in almost as many months.

All are former PokerStars pros, and two recently did short stints at partypoker.

Top line: “GGPoker, the world’s fourth-largest online poker room, has scheduled what is, in terms of top-line series guarantee, the largest online poker tournament series in history.”

Key takeaways:

Many of these tournaments will likely be rebranded versions of tournaments already on the weekly schedule.

The scope of the series is still unprecedented, and the top-line figure cannot be ignored nor should be understated.

18 Championship Events guarantee $28 million alone.

“GGPoker is the first and only poker room to guarantee at least $100,000,000 in cash prizes in a single tournament series.”

Trailer hints that Fedor Holz may be latest GG ambassador.

Top line: “The huge turnout in online poker tournaments continues unabated in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.”

Key takeaways:

GGMasters exceeded its $500,000 guaranteed prize pool for the first time.

PokerStars celebrated the anniversary edition of its flagship tournament, Sunday Storm.

Partypoker’s Sunday Million exceeded its seven-figure guarantees for the seventh straight week.

Top line: “GGPoker has announced that high stakes poker pro Fedor Holz will be joining the Team GGPoker roster. Holz’s poker coaching site Pokercode has also formed a partnership with the online poker operator.”

Key takeaways:

GGPoker has announced that high stakes poker pro Fedor Holz will be joining the roster as its latest ambassador.

Holz joins Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier and Boris Becker who have also signed to GGPoker in the last three weeks.

Top line: “One tournament that has consistently grown over the past few months is GGPoker’s signature tournament, GGMasters. The tournament has continuously made headlines throughout the online poker industry and rightly so.”

Top line: “Online poker network GGPoker has seen its cash game traffic grow by a factor of three over the last year. And while markets worldwide are seeing interest wane after a two-month coronavirus-fueled online poker mini-boom, GG has just hit a new all-time high.”

Key takeaways:

The industry has seen traffic plateau in April and fall in May, but GGPoker’s growth continues unabated.

Today, there are more players on GGPoker’s cash game tables than there are on partypoker and 888 combined.

The network went on a tear of signing up big-name ambassadors.

Two of the three largest online poker tournaments of 2020 have been held on GGPoker.

If GGPoker can repeat its factor-of-three growth, it will be toe-to-toe with PokerStars.

Top line: “GGPoker is switching to a real names system on its high stakes “VIP” tables, PRO has learned.”

Key takeaways:

Players’ names are switch from their alias to their real name on display at the tables.

VIP games are maintained in a separate tab in the client, with stakes of $25/$50 up to $200/$400.

The move is a bid to curb multi-accounting across the network.

If a player does not verify their accounts within 48 hours, “we … can no longer accept your services.”

GGPoker’s move into real names at the table follows on from a successful, incremental rollout of the system at partypoker.

Top line: “Online poker network GGPoker continues its rapid expansion and ambitious, headline-grabbing announcements with a trio of new weekly tournaments, collectively known as the Multi Millions, which add over $3 million to the weekly guaranteed tournament schedule.”

Key takeaways:

Global Millions guarantees $1 million with a $100 buy-in.

The High Roller Millions guarantees $2 million with a $500 buy-in.

No operator has quite stretched the phased tournament format like GGPoker has with this new MTT triplet.

A total of 80 Day 1 phases are spread seven days a week.

Players can enter as many Day 1s as they like but can only take their largest stack to the final day.

Top line: “WSOP.com and GGPoker have revealed an extension of their partnership to run a new series, World Series Poker Online, this summer on WSOP.com in Nevada and New Jersey and on the GGPoker Network in international markets.”

Key takeaways:

85 official WSOP bracelets will be awarded in the series that spans WSOP .com and GGPoker.

85 official WSOP bracelets will be awarded in the series that spans WSOP.com and GGPoker. It kicks off on Wednesday, July 1 on the WSOP.com North American network, spanning New Jersey and Nevada.

.com North American network, spanning New Jersey and Nevada. This series will have one bracelet event per day for 31 days.

The “international events” schedule will be hosted on GGPoker from mid-July for 50 days.

The new WSOP Online Series deepens ties between the distinguished WSOP.com and the rising GGPoker.

Top line: “Online poker network GGPoker has obtained a B2B license from the Malta Gambling Authority (MGA). The new license will facilitate the network expanding into new European markets.”

Key takeaways:

Currently, the network and almost all of its skins are licensed offshore in Curacao.

A Maltese online gambling license is by far the most common for operators looking to offer their services across Europe.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled, because that shows we do things right.”

Top line: “GGPoker has revealed the full bracelet schedule for WSOP Online, the first ever sanctioned World Series of Poker to be hosted outside of the United States that will award official bracelets to the winners.”

Key takeaways:

As it stands now the schedule is limited to just 54 bracelet events.

In total, $66 million is guaranteed across 12 events, an average of $5.5 million per event.

The $5000 Main Event has a $25 million guarantee, the largest ever seen in online poker history.

Almost all the guaranteed tournaments will be played as 2- or 3-day events.

The schedule piggybacks on a few existing GGPoker tournaments, most notably the GGMasters.

However, the schedule also includes some unique tournaments not normally spread by the operator.

