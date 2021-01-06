Top line: “GGPoker has unwrapped the details of the much-awaited WSOP Season Giveaway promotion which is set to run until the end of August.”

Top line: “WSOP’s international online bracelet series on GGPoker got off to a rocky start in its first weekend, after a “critical bug,” reportedly caused by the huge turnout of players to events, was discovered.”

Key takeaways:

Event 32, The Opener, and Event 33, the Covid-19 charity tournament, were both paused soon after they got underway.

“A critical bug … was caused by an overwhelming number of players joining The Opener and other side events.”

“I want to apologize on behalf of GGPoker for what went on today,” said ambassador Daniel Negreanu.

On Saturday, popular Twitch poker streamer unwittingly uncovered a bug in the operator’s new “card squeeze.”

By 6.50pm, The Opener was officially paused to “stabilize players taking [their] seats.”

It decided to postpone both events for a week.

Whatever the “critical bug” exposed by Sunday’s events, the good news is that the operator has given itself some breathing room.

Top line: “With the GG WSOP 2020 still underway, online poker network GGPoker continues to make significant updates to both policy and product.”

Key takeaways:

Videos are limited to just 15 seconds, capturing the video and audio of the player.

To use it, a player clicks on a video icon next to the emoji and chat boxes at the tables.

The site changed its rake policy at its Pot Limit Omaha and Short Deck cash tables.

Top line: “GGPoker and the World Series of Poker (WSOP) set a new record for largest ever single tournament in online poker history Sunday. It attracted 5802 entries across two-dozen Day 1 flights to its Main Event to sail through its audacious $25 million guarantee by a comfortable 10%.”

Key takeaways:

With its 23 Day 1 flights, brand cachet, huge satellite ramp-up and major media blitz, it attracted a total of 5802 entries.

The first-place prize is $3,904,686, which will not be awarded until next Sunday.

“This means it is now the biggest ever prize pool in the history of online poker.”

The operator also made a change in the last week, so that satellites would automatically register a player into a Day 1.

It is hard to imagine another operator looking to take on this record.

Top line: “In an effort to parlay the unprecedented attention garnered during the ultra-successful World Series of Poker Online 2020, surging real money online poker network GGPoker has implemented a dramatic overhaul of its entire promotion set, rewards program and weekly tournament schedule.”

Key takeaways:

All told, practically every aspect of the GGPoker player experience has been rethought, rebranded and relaunched.

There are daily free spins for all players, and for new players, the welcome bonus has been revamped.

The site has committed to a big expansion to its weekly tournament schedule.

The site has been on a second traffic surge since early July, approaching an all-time high.

Top line: “Hot on the heels of the hugely successful WSOP 2020 Online series on GGPoker, the operator’s most successful tournament brand, GGMasters, gets an expansion, now running daily with total guarantees of over $1.8 million every week.”

Top line: “GGPoker and Battle of Malta have announced a new partnership that will see the online poker room host the popular annual live event online for the very first time. It is another major new deal for the operator, coming on the back of a successful World Series of Poker partnership.”

Key takeaways:

GGPoker and Battle of Malta have announced a new partnership that will see the online poker room host the live event online.

Major iPoker skins, 888 and partypoker would all have been interested in helping the storied live event to the virtual felt.

“It’s an honor to be unveiled as the organizers’ preferred online partner.”

The Battle of Malta is an annual live poker festival traditionally held at Casino Malta, owned by Olympic Entertainment Group.

Olybet moved from MPN over to the GGPoker network earlier this year.

Top line: “After successfully hosting the WSOP Online bracelet series on its platform, and just days after announcing its deal with the Battle of Malta, GGPoker has formed ties with yet another major live tournament brand: the World Poker Tour (WPT).”

Key takeaways:

GGPoker has tied up with yet another major live tournament brand, the World Poker Tour ( WPT ) to host the WPT Asia Online Series.

) to host the Asia Online Series. Kicking off on October 3 and running for over three weeks, the WPT Asia Online Series guarantees HKD $100 million.

Asia Online Series guarantees $100 million. There are 22 official WPT events, including seven National Championship events.

Top line: “Online poker network GGPoker has banned 40 accounts, and issued warnings to 40 more, during a sweeping investigation into the use of real-time assistance (RTA) at its online poker tables.”

Key takeaways:

Almost $1.2 million money will be returned to players, the operator stated.

In total, 80 players have been warned or banned as the company focuses on the use of real-time assistance.

“Our Security Team is fully aware of the different ways that RTA is being used, and we want to emphasize that RTA is detectable.”

is being used, and we want to emphasize that is detectable.” Kruse allegedly referred to a “dream machine” that he used while playing cash game stakes up to $200/$400.

RTA refers to the use of any tools, charts or any reference that advises the player how to act in certain situations.

refers to the use of any tools, charts or any reference that advises the player how to act in certain situations. Systems that provide in-game advice in all but the most trivial of situations are blanket-banned at all online poker rooms.

Partypoker and PokerStars have both increased transparency into efforts to police its games in the last two years.

Top line: “Kevin Martin has announced he has joined GGPoker, one of six new streamers and content creators that form part of the new roster, GGSquad.”

Key takeaways:

GGSquad sits alongside two other new tiers of ambassadorship, GGHeroes and the GGCrew, all designed to build audience engagement.

GGSquad, currently made up of six poker streamers, are tasked with creating YouTube content, Twitch streams and podcasts.

GGCrew will be made up of one-off streams or YouTubers that make videos for specific events or campaigns.

Kevin Martin’s first major ambassadorship was with PokerStars as part of their Team Online roster from 2016 to early 2019.

His ambassadorship with partypoker only lasted a few months.

Top line: “Battle of Malta’s upcoming festival to be held online on GGPoker will boast a series guarantee of $30 million, the company revealed earlier this week.”

Key takeaways:

Battle of Malta’s upcoming online series on GGPoker will guarantee $30 million across the series.

The live tour was initially scheduled for October but had to be canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The inaugural Battle of Malta online series is filled up with 15 ring events and various side events.

Top line: “GGPoker has been awarded an official Guinness World Record for the largest prize pool for a single online poker tournament.”

Key takeaways:

“Players and fans of poker expect nothing less than record-breaking prizes when it comes to the World Series of Poker”

It is unquestionably the largest single poker tournament ever held.

It sailed past the previous record, set by partypoker in December 2018 with MILLIONS Online.

Top line: “The World Series of Poker has announced its plan to crown a champion of the WSOP Main Event for the 51st consecutive year.”

Key takeaways:

“It’s a unique format for the Main Event, but this is a unique year.”

Two tournaments will play down to a final table, which the operator hopes will both play out live.

The winner of each tournament will meet to Las Vegas to play a heads-up match with a first-place prize of $1 million.

A player is not permitted to play in both the US and international events.

Top line: “Coming hot on the heels of the WSOP Main Event announcement, the World Series of Poker has once again chosen GGPoker as its online poker partner for its WSOP Winter Online Circuit Series which will take place next month for international players with access to the dot-com player pool.”

Top line: “GGPoker has announced that social media influencer and poker enthusiast Dan Bilzerian has signed on as a Brand Ambassador representing the operator in both the live and online sphere.”

Key takeaways:

GGPoker has announced that social media influencer and poker enthusiast Dan Bilzerian has signed on as a Brand Ambassador.

GGPoker will be celebrating the signing with a $100,000 freeroll that will coincide with Bilzerian’s 40th birthday on December 7.

Bilzerian will sit at the same level as Daniel Negreanu, Felipe Ramos, ElkY and Fedor Holz.

