Top line: “Online poker upstart Run it Once Poker has hit cash game traffic levels not observed since the first weeks of launch, thanks to generous promotions and a very visible, very risky poker challenge undertaken by its founder, Phil Galfond.”

Key takeaways:

This burst of interest is thanks in part to the start of the Phil Galfond Challenge, a high stakes gamble from the founder.

Just over 6000 hands into the 25,000-hand challenge, Galfond finds himself down close to half a million euros.

To accompany the challenge, Run it Once has run a slate of generous promotions.

Top line: “Kevin Rabichow, a high stakes no limit Hold’em player and coach at the Run it Once training site, will soon be announced as the very first ambassador of Run it Once Poker.”

Key takeaways:

While no formal announcement has been made, details were revealed during a livestream of the Phil Galfond Challenge.

Unlike for regular players on the site, Rabichow will be identified by has real name during play.

Rabichow has been a coach with the Run it Once training site since 2014.

Top line: “Run it Once Poker is readying for what appears to be another high-stakes spectacle, Legends Showdown, on its fledgling online poker platform.”

Key takeaways:

Phil Galfond has taken to Twitter to tease a new, upcoming Heads Up battle.

Dates are still to be released.

The operator has tweaked its successful leaderboard promotion, switching it from a weekly to daily payout structure.

Top line: “Upstart independent real money online poker room Run it Once Poker will soon start a private test of sit and go games, the company has revealed.”

Key takeaways:

Ever since launch the operator has planned for tournaments, starting with sit and gos and later expanding into multi-table tournaments.

However, 18 months on and the site is only now hinting it might be ready soon.

Details on this testing period will come “in the coming weeks,” so this first wave is not imminent.

The SNG product would be “unique,” suggesting that the company had fresh ideas that it would introduce at launch.

Top line: “Run it Once Poker has deployed a major product upgrade, bringing a slate of new features to the client. It includes advanced window tiling features, more table chat options, an all-in equity display and improved table rebuy rules.”

Key takeaways:

“With HeroIQ, we’ve made it possible to get some basic and fair data on your opponents, to help you read their playing style.”

The first two statistics are shown next to the avatar of all players at the table.

HeroIQ shows the numbers behind the Dynamic Avatar system.

GGPoker added its own Smart HUD two years ago.

Top line: “Less than a week after the operator revealed the first details, and two days after PRO reported on a first-hand experience in a private play test, Run it Once Poker has quietly deployed its sit and go product, SNG Select, for real money globally.”

Key takeaways:

In Classic, players compete in a standard sit and go with a fixed prize; in Cub3d, the prize is randomly selected.

The fact that the Cub3d prize is not revealed until the end of the game, sets Run it Once Poker’s offer as distinct to others in the industry.

The operator tweaked the format further with “glitches,”

With the exception of WPN , Run it Once Poker’s Cub3d is the cheapest around.

Run it Once Poker's Cub3d is the tenth major real money online poker operator to launch a lottery sit and go in seven years.

Top line: “Run It Once Poker has laid on a special promotion to celebrate the launch of their dual Sit & Go format, SNG Select, with a particular focus on its new lottery sit and go, Cub3d.”

Key takeaways:

SNG Select is a new tournament concept that allows players to choose between “Classic” sit and gos or a lottery version.

"It's something that we've put a lot of thought and work into over the years."

Bundles of tickets valued between €1 and €100 were dropped into everyone’s accounts, no strings attached.

The top prize, a €100 bundle, was given out to 1% of players.

The operator is also seeking to attract new players, revamping its welcome bonus with a new SNG Select offer.

Top line: “Run it Once Poker has launched SNG leaderboards, an extension to its existing week-long cash game leaderboards, as the operator continues to promote its new sit and go concept, SNG Select.”

Key takeaways:

Players receive a point for every €1 in rake generated, and the top players at the end of the week win a cash prize.

There are four separate leaderboards based on buy-in.

The SNG Select leaderboards started Monday, November 23 and end Sunday, November 29.

Top line: “Run It Once Poker has announced that it will host a three-handed, bracketed charity tournament featuring 27 poker pros and amateurs. All the action will be streamed on Twitch on Saturday, December 19.”

Key takeaways:

Run It Once Poker will host a three-handed, bracketed charity tournament featuring 27 poker pros and amateurs.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be teaming up with Double Up Drive once again.”

Round 1 involves three Cu3b tournaments; Rounds 2 and 3 are SNG Select tournaments.

Top line: “Run It Once Poker is celebrating the festive period with a 12-day-long Christmas-themed promotion. The advent calendar offers something new every day until Christmas Day.”

Key takeaways:

Run It Once Poker is celebrating the festive period with a 12-day long Christmas-themed promotion.

The upstart online poker room has reopened for players in Germany just in time for the festivities.

In a new client update released on Monday, December 14, Run It Once implemented the country’s “transitional tolerance” policy.

