On Sunday, January 3, the World Series of Poker crowned a winner in the annual $10,000 flagship Main Event at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The hybrid online and live tournament concluded with the victory of Damian Salas in a heads-up showdown against Joseph Hebert. Salas earned the coveted gold bracelet and an additional $1 million on top of his earnings of the international leg.

“Joseph was a very hard opponent, and he played really well. In a few instances, he was about to win, it was a real fight and he never slowed down,” said Damian Salas. “Going into the championship, I felt all the energy and support from my family and friends in Argentina tonight, and that helped me.”

The unique event, involving two tournaments played out online, two final tables live in different parts of the world, and a one-off heads-up championship, certainly had its snags. China’s Peiyuan Sun opted not to travel to the live final table; three-time WSOP bracelet winner Upeshka De Silva was disqualified after a positive COVID-19 test upon arrival in Las Vegas. The heads-up duel was then delayed after Salas was denied entry to the United States.

Still, after all these bumps and against all odds, the WSOP was able to crown a Main Event winner.

“Both these men are champions in their own right and were a pleasure to host for this unique match,” said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker. “We thank everyone who participated in this chapter of WSOP history.”