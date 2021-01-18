Just as 2020 was coming to a close, the Institute of Lottery and Casino (IPLyC) of Buenos Aires Province announced that it had approved seven online gambling applications.

On the list were some of the biggest names in European online gambling and online poker, including PokerStars, 888, Betsson and Bet365.

It should have been heralded as one of the most important steps forward for the development of safe, regulated online gambling in Latin America. However, as soon as the names were published in the state’s official gazette, political objections were raised—putting the process in a state of flux once again