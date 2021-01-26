Unibet has revealed that it will be rolling out its new loyalty program across all markets on April 1, which will offer over 50% in rakeback to its highest volume players.

The operator will scrap its existing challenges system, which tasks players with completing different missions at a variety of games to receive monetary rewards.

In its place will be a system based purely on volume: The more a player contributes in rake across any real money online poker game, the more cash rewards they receive.

The system is designed to give the operator flexibility in different markets. It will reduce—even remove entirely—the monetary rewards for players in certain countries. This includes markets where it cannot offer promotions under local regulations as well as those “bad for the ecology,” the operator stated.

“The ambition has been to build a new loyalty system with gamification added to the regular poker game play with measurable and fun progression that unlocks rewards in all markets,” the company stated, “even the ones that don’t allow monetary incentives.”