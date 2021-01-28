GGPoker has quietly released a new mobile app, ClubGG, allowing players to set up their own poker clubs and play with friends.

The app is available for download in both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store in most countries, including the US.

It puts an end to the drought of a GGPoker home game feature. Until now, it was the only major online poker room that did not allow players to create club-based private games.

“[ClubGG] is under beta at present and we hope that its introduction could replace our lack of a home game feature in the GGPoker app,” said GGPoker Senior Manager Paul Burke to PRO.

However, unlike other operators that have their private games integrated on their real money poker platforms, ClubGG comes as a standalone app. It also supports real money in-app purchases for an in-game currency, Diamonds.

It is a thus adopting a model closer to that of popular private social apps, such as PPPoker, PokerBros, Pokerrrr 2, and PokerKing, that have flourished over the past few years.