Entain Says Partypoker Revenue Grew 50% Last Year

Entain, formerly GVC, parent company of partypoker, stated last week in its 2020 full year presentation to investors that net gaming revenue in online poker grew 47% last year, or 50% in constant currency.

Once again, online poker was the standout in the financial report, which otherwise showed strong online momentum and impressive US expansion just offsetting a big drop in retail.

According to the operator, which does not break out gaming verticals in its reporting but has a history of providing relative performance, the number of first-time depositors into online poker almost doubled during the year, and the platform boasted 47% more active customers than in 2019.

The introduction of the German Tolerance Policy “slightly curtailed” this growth in Q4, the company said in its full year report. It warned of weaker, single-digit performance in 2021 in its online division with German regulations, potentially with a very high tax rate, looming.

In the presentation slides, the operator stated that poker growth in 2020 was “driven by an increased focus on the recreational customer base and targeted marketing.”