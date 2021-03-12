PokerStars in 2021: Eight Predictions for the Global Online Poker Leader

Online poker at PokerStars, part of Flutter plc, had a fairly solid 2020. The poker part of the business enjoyed growth of 17% year-over-year.

This was, in large part, due to the coronavirus, which led to an explosion of interest in online poker. However, since Flutter took over the reins last May the company also committed to increasing investment into the poker division. With continual product improvements, a new marketing direction and increased generosity to players, the brand is in a much stronger position today than a year ago.

With that said, a lot of work is still to be done. “While PokerStars remains the global leader in poker, its share of the online poker market has reduced in recent years,” admitted the group in its annual report earlier this month. The company is embarking on a new strategy “that places multi-year investment across product, technology and marketing,” it was stated.

In this third installment in PRO’s series of articles looking ahead into 2021, we consider eight such investments we expect to come this year.