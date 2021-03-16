As Pandemic Stretches On, More Regional Poker Tours Move Online

While the COVID-19 vaccine is slowly but surely rolled out all over the world, live poker events remain limited to just a few countries and specific states. Operators such as PokerStars and Unibet have moved further live poker festivals to their online clients.

Especially within Europe, large live poker events continue their hiatus, and travel restrictions persist. One year after the pandemic claimed the spotlight all over the world, just a handful of live poker have gone ahead.

Meanwhile, online poker traffic and partnerships continue to flourish.

BSOP Online Edition Keeps Growing

Market leader PokerStars was among the operators to move some of their competitions to the virtual arena. Late in 2020, they held the EPT Online for the first time ever and they also moved the popular Brazilian Series of Poker (BSOP) to the global client.

The previous online edition took place in December 2020 and PokerStars has just announced BSOP Online 4—the fourth in less than a year—will take place later this month.