Ukrainian Online Poker Room PokerMatch Launches All-in Cash Game, Miner's Jackpot

PokerMatch, an independent online poker room with a focus on the Ukrainian online poker market, has launched a new online poker game that has managed to upend the global online poker market.

Miner’s Jackpot is a pure chance game, though on its face the game looks like a standard poker cash game and is available from within the regular poker lobby.

Thousands of players are playing these games around the clock, pushing its cash game traffic, as tracked by GameIntel and available on the Poker Industry PRO Data platform, to the top of the rankings. It has prompted PRO to temporarily suspend their traffic on the PRO Data platform.

“Yes, we did it!” the company stated on its official blog. “March 30, 2021 is a historic day for the entire poker world! Ukrainian poker room PokerMatch came out on top in the authoritative ranking PokerScout and became the most popular online platform on the planet!”