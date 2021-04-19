PokerStars Announces New Cultural Ambassador Role for Neymar Jr

Poker is so much more than just the game. It is a community and a culture and that is what I love about it.

World’s leading online poker room PokerStars has named soccer legend Neymar Jr. as their first ever Cultural Ambassador.

It follows on from an announcement last December where the online giant revealed that Neymar had rejoined to promote the company’s global brand.

The operator first signed the Brazilian football star as a brand ambassador in 2015. However, the partnership was short-lived. Three years later, the operator has re-signed him and given him an even bigger role in what is thought to be the first time for a major celebrity.

The Cultural Ambassador role is newly created specifically for the football star. It extends well beyond the poker tables and is designed to bring wider cultural themes to the poker world. In his initial move as Cultural Ambassador, he has curated a series of music playlists specifically selected as the ultimate soundtrack for every type of poker game. That is just one example of the kinds of projects Neymar Jr will be heading up in this new role.

“Poker is so much more than just the game,” he said on discussing the new job.