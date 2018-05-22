Two Weeks, $140 Million in Prizes: A Look at SCOOP , Powerfest and XL Inferno Performance Records smashed with over $33 million in prizes awarded on the last Sunday alone across PokerStars, partypoker, and 888poker. Share:

The month of May has always been one of the biggest on the online poker yearly calendar, but this spring the top three poker rooms in the industry paid out a staggering amount of over $140 million in prize money at their respective tournament series.

All three online operators finished on a high as they surpassed their main event guarantees with ease. Over $33 million was on the line this past Sunday making it the one of the biggest in recent history.

