Two Weeks, $140 Million in Prizes: A Look at SCOOP, Powerfest and XL Inferno Performance
Records smashed with over $33 million in prizes awarded on the last Sunday alone across PokerStars, partypoker, and 888poker.
The month of May has always been one of the biggest on the online poker yearly calendar, but this spring the top three poker rooms in the industry paid out a staggering amount of over $140 million in prize money at their respective tournament series.
All three online operators finished on a high as they surpassed their main event guarantees with ease. Over $33 million was on the line this past Sunday making it the one of the biggest in recent history.
