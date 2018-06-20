Dutch Government Finally Progresses Remote Gambling Liberalization The legislative process “can be resumed vigorously” following a clear signal from new government of its commitment to the Remote Gambling Act. Share:

The Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security published a missive on Tuesday that answered many lingering questions over proposed legislation that would liberalize the online gambling market in the Netherlands.

It is the first statement from the new government on how it plans to proceed with the proposed gambling measures and is a clear sign that the coalition continues to support the Remote Gambling Act.

“Now that the elaboration of the coalition agreement has taken place, the legislative process can be resumed vigorously,” the statement from the Ministry reads.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »