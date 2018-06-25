Where PokerStars’ “ EPT Open” Concept Sits in its 2018 Live Strategy A second Sochi series on the schedule: Operator announces a lower buy-in EPT stop in Russia this September. Share:

PokerStars will bring its European Poker Tour brand to Russian soil for the second time this year with a recently announced stop in September. For the very first time, the operator is introducing a new “Open” brand to accommodate a more modest schedule.

The EPT Open Sochi will start on September 21. While the full schedule has yet to be released, the Main Event will cost RUB 132,000 to enter, approximately $2100 or €1800. The High Roller has a RUB 258,000 entry fee, equivalent to $4200 or €3500.

While not mentioned yet on the website, according to the press release last week the Main Event will sport a guaranteed prize pool of approximately $1 million.

“It’s great to see the EPT returning to Sochi but with a slight twist as the EPT Open Sochi,” said PokerStars Ambassador Mikhail Shalamov. “The smaller Main Event buy-in this time around will make it a brilliant opportunity for players of all bankrolls to play on home soil and give Russian players the opportunity to take to the felt against some of the best players from around the world.”

