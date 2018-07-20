On July 10, Winamax became the third operator (joining PokerStars and partypoker) to offer cross-border shared liquidity in Southern Europe.

Following in the footsteps of PokerStars, Winamax is also allowing players outside of Spain to register on its new Spanish client. As per the terms and conditions of Winamax.ES, players outside Spain can register for an account as long as online poker is not illegal in their country.

“If you reside in a country other than Spain, and do not have a DNI [National ID Number] or NIE [Foreigner ID Number], we will activate a provisional account,” according to the terms and conditions on Winamax.ES. “It is up to you to verify that the legislation of your country allows you to register and play on our website.”