The first thing players notice when trying out Prima, MPN’s all new online poker client that is rolling out this week across the network’s skins, might not be what has been added, but rather what has been removed.

The lobby represents a complete rethink of how the network wants to showcase online poker to a new player. Gone are the myriad options, spreadsheet-like list of tables and confusing settings and configurations. In their place is a streamlined online poker experience that aims to make it possible to jump into a game or play a tournament with the minimum of fuss.

With that said, beneath the surface there is a lot of exciting new ideas. Not just for MPN, but for online poker as a whole: There are new ideas around lobby navigation, a fresh take on achievement and bonus tracking, smart new ways to present play history and even some innovations in the hand history replayer—a first for MPN.