The fall season is a staple on the online poker calendar as several major operators host their flagship online tournament series around this time.

As every year, PokerStars’ WCOOP will be leading the pack, but almost all operators have announced bigger and larger tournament series. In total, over $170 million in guaranteed prizes over the next three weeks, with over $130 million in the dot-com market, €40 million in the segregated European markets, and a huge series also on the schedule from leading US-facing offshore operator Americas Cardroom/WPN.

Overall, there will be staggering 1554 guaranteed tournaments, out of which at least 45 will pay out a minimum of $1 million prize pool. There will be tournaments for all kinds of players, with buy-ins across the nine series ranging from €0.10 to $25,500.