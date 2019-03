The long-term ambition here is to create a product which drives engagement in the healthiest way possible. Poker Industry PRO last sat down with David Pomroy in August 2017. Then, he had just taken on the role as Head of Poker at Unibet.

Just one year later, Pomroy had moved to Playtech to lead the iPoker network. Today, six months into his new role, David talks exclusively to PRO about his new position and what can be expected from Playtech under his guidance.