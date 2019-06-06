Bet Construct is an igaming network that offers white labeling, turnkey and API solutions for gaming operators looking to operate under their licenses.

BetConstruct has its own suit of games, built in-house, but also offer games from third parties such as Microgaming and netent.

The company also runs its own flagship, consumer-facing skin, VBET. This operation that has been developed in-house, promising players a 24/7 betting and gaming experience.

The network also has its own independent online poker network, available on VBET and through its network of licensees. Flying mostly under the radar and not yet tracked on on the PRO Data platform, the network nevertheless boasts daily guaranteed prize pools of €550,000 and a variety of cash games.

VBET is looking to expand their poker offering within the dot-com market, and that’s where Giorgi Tsutskiridze comes in. Having made the move the move from Georgian online gaming operator Adjarabet, Tsutskiridze now heads up the Head of Poker and Skill Games team at BetConstruct.

Taking time out of his schedule to talk to Poker Industry PRO, Tsutskiridze talks through upcoming plans for BetConstruct, their consumer facing gaming site VBET, and their plans for poker expansion.