India’s oldest and leading online poker room Adda52 recently saw a change in its leadership, appointing Naveen Goyal as the new CEO.

Under the new management, Adda52 proclaims that it will be more player-friendly and is working on various pro-player policies.

The company recently launched its second brand campaign, “Banao dimag ko ameer”—Hindi for “Make Your Mind Rich”— featuring brand ambassador and international cricketing star Chris Gayle with the aim to promote poker as a game of skill. The marketing campaign appears to be in direct response to PokerStars India’s Nawaz campaign.

We intend to be more player-friendly and work towards “for the players, by the players.”

Adda52 says it has built up a database of over 2 million registered users in its eight-year history. The site spreads a mix of Texas Hold’em, Omaha and Crazy Pineapple games, and has even developed its own poker variant dubbed Hold’em++. The site also offers other skill-based games, including rummy, chess and bridge.

The site is owned by Delta Corp Ltd, India’s only gaming company listed on an Indian stock exchange. The poker site regularly organizes a live tournament series, the Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT), in the Indian states of Goa and Sikkim.

Adda52 is the exclusive partner of the World Poker Tour (WPT) brand in India, currently taking place at the Deltin Royale floating casino moored in Goa. The WPT entered into a multi-year licensing deal back in 2016 and since then has hosted three WPT India series with 2018 seeing a record turnout.

Since the site’s launch in 2011, Adda52 has a near-unbroken record of holding the top spot in cash game traffic, usually by a comfortable margin. Today, it currently averages 420 concurrent cash game players, representing 35% of all tracked traffic in the country.

It has over 2.5 times more players than PokerStars India and 1.5 times more than The Spartan Poker, the second largest online poker room in the country.

Recently, Adda52 faced backlash from its players over its way of deducting tax. Many Indian poker rooms deduct tax at the time of withdrawal; Adda52, on the other hand, deducts a 30% tax on every tournament, making it difficult for tournament players to make a long-term profit. This led to a boycott of the site from many top known poker players in the country.

PRO sat down with Naveen Goyal to talk about the company’s strategy and future plans.