Earlier this month, Alex Scott, Managing Director of Poker for MPN, took to the pokerfuse podcast in a revealing interview detailing why the online poker network is planning to close later this year.

After conducting an extensive review of the online poker landscape, Scott and his team came to the difficult conclusion that MPN operating as a loss leader no longer made sense. Long standing assumptions held by the online poker network proved to be incorrect.

“All of the reasoning that underpinned Microgaming’s operating poker as a loss leader turned out not to be true,” Scott said in the candid interview.

MPN will close for good on May 19, 2020.