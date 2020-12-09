Microgaming is set to unveil its return to real money online poker with the launch of Hold’em Poker, a standalone peer-to-peer lottery sit and go game that will roll out imminently to its casino customers.

It will mark a return to the vertical after shutting its long-standing B2B online poker network MPN six months ago.

As PRO discussed when the game was first announced six weeks ago, Hold’em Poker seemed heavily inspired by MPN’s successful Fish Party game, a lottery sit and go with a progressive jackpot prize.

Since then, few details have emerged, but PRO has confirmed that the game is indeed very close to the original Fish Party: It will be a peer-to-peer online poker game, pitting three players against each other for a winner-takes-all prize. The game will be offered to Microgaming’s casino licensees across a shared player pool.

Like other LSNGs, the prize is randomized at the start of the tournament but, unique to Fish Party and retained in Hold’em Poker, this top prize will be progressive, seeded at €25,000 and increasing until it is won.

The game will launch across multiple devices—mobile, tablet and desktop are all supported—and the apps will switch seamlessly between portrait and landscape orientation in the lobby and at the tables.

To understand more about Microgaming’s return to online poker and its future plans for a suite of poker games, PRO spoke with the team behind its development in this exclusive Q&A.