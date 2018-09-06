Online poker revenue reported from regulated poker rooms in Spain in the second quarter of the year hit €19.4 million, the second largest quarter on record and representing growth of 35% compared to the same quarter a year prior.

It is the largest Q2 ever reported in the regulated market, easily surpassing the previous record set five years ago when €17.6 million was reported in the second quarter of 2014.

Thanks to new European shared liquidity rules, the market in Spain has transformed. In the first half of the year, total poker revenue is over €40 million, a figure not usually reached until well in to the third quarter. Revenue for the full year can be expected to reach €85 million, by far the largest on record.

Growth was observed in both cash games and tournaments, with cash games rising 23% year-over-year and tournaments up 43%. Tournaments now represent 65% of total online poker revenue, a notable increase on the 60-61% share held over the prior four quarters.

Gaming revenue across all product verticals reached €167 million in Q2 2018, the second largest on record and up 40% year-over-year. Due to the World Cup, sports betting led the growth, up 45% year-over-year.

Online poker represents 12% of the total igaming market based on reported gaming revenue.