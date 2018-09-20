Online poker generated $1.8 million of revenue in the New Jersey market during the month of August, according to figures released last week by the Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE).

Operators on the All-American Poker Network (AAPN), comprised of 888poker and WSOP.com, continued to lead the market in revenue following the advent of shared liquidity in the state in May. While the AAPN has realized year-over-year growth over the course of the last four months, all other operators have continued to see revenues drop.

As a whole, the New Jersey online poker market has seen year-over-year declines for 17 of the last 18 months.

Online gaming overall continued its year-over-year growth trend, and it reached a new high mark of nearly $28 million last month due to the addition of online sports betting. This contributed more than $3.1 million in its first month.

Brands operating under the Golden Nugget license continued their dominance of the online casino market, bringing in $8.2 million, which accounted for more than 35% of the online casino market in the state.

iGaming operators under the Borgata license were able to close much of the gap between itself and Golden Nugget thanks to its success in online sports betting where it recorded nearly $3 million on its own.

Overall, online sports betting accounted for 31% of the overall sports betting market in New Jersey.