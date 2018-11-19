Online gaming in France generated €271 million in Q3 2018. Sports betting continued to dominate other gaming verticals with 55% of the total GGR. Horse racing and poker accounted for 23% and 22% of total GGR respectively.

In absolute terms, online poker generated €59.5 million. Through three quarters, poker is on pace to outperform 2017 and bring in more revenue than in the past four years. A strong Q4 could actually boost total revenue for the year to a level not seen since 2013.

Within the poker vertical, tournaments continued to outperform their cash game counterpart; however, in Q3, cash games showed modest growth in relative terms, rising from 33.7% of total poker GGR in Q2 to 33.9% last quarter.

The streak of year-over-year increases in poker continued last quarter (with GGR up 2.9% over the same period in 2017), marking the seventh consecutive quarter of annual growth.

Total entry fees from online poker tournaments in France reached €528 million, the highest for any Q3 on record and the third highest overall. On an annual basis, tournament entry fees rose 6.9% over Q3 2017.

Within the tournament segment, Sit & Go tournaments continued to attract bigger average buy-ins than Multi-Table Tournaments (MTTs) for the fourth straight quarter.