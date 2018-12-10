In Q3, online poker revenue in Denmark rebounded slightly from Q2 2018, the lowest quarter in market history. Operators collectively took in 25.5 million DKK between July and September, surpassing the 24.9 million DKK collected in the three months prior.

Despite its sequential increase, the state of online poker in Denmark remains bleak. The annual decline of 19.3% realized last quarter continues the downward trend of the market since regulation was introduced.

Only once have operators reported year-over-year growth, in Q2 2015. Since dipping below the 30 million DKK mark in Q1 2018, operators in the market have been unable to claw their way back.

On the flipside, other online casino games, which includes blackjack, slots and craps, continued to generate record amounts of revenue. The 508.6 million DKK collected in these games last quarter representing the fourth consecutive quarter in which the sector has hit a new market high.

Online sports betting also continued to flourish in Q3 as operators reported 431 million DKK in revenue for the period, just slightly eclipsing the 430.3 million DKK reported in Q2.