The sum of all wagers placed (a.k.a handle) in the sports betting vertical in New Jersey totaled nearly $331 million in November, marking the most activity since wagers on sports were first accepted in the state back in June.

72% of all sports bets placed in New Jersey last month were done over the internet ($239 million), with land-based outlets collecting the remaining 28% ($92 million). In total, $928 million was wagered on sporting events between mid-June and the end of November, $389 million at land-based sportsbooks and $540 million online.

The Meadowlands Racetrack was the land-based venue that generated the most revenue from its sportsbook ($2.6 million) representing 38% of all revenue collected at casinos and racetracks. Oceans Resorts achieved the second highest share (28%) last month bringing in $1.9 million.

Nearly half of all of the revenue derived from online sports bets ($7.2 million) was generated at sportsbooks operating under the Resorts Digital license. The next biggest share came from the online operations at the Meadowlands Racetrack ($4.1 million, 31%).

In total, sports betting operators in the state produced more than $21 million in revenue last month, 68% of which came from online.

Land-based sports wagers are taxed at 8.5% and internet sports wagers are taxed at 13%. In total, nearly $3.2 million was collected by the state from internet sports wagers and $2.9 million made it to state coffers from on-site sporting bets.