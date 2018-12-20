Fantasy sports operators in Pennsylvania set yet another record for entry fees and revenue in November, as the NFL season, and subsequent fan engagement, reaches its crescendo.

In total, $3.2 million was generated in revenue last month, the highest in the seven months since the market first opened.

Between the big two, DraftKings still leads FanDuel by approximately the same margin as the prior three months, reporting $1.7 million and $1.4 million, respectively.

Beyond these two leaders, Draft.com is establishing itself as the market’s clear third operator. With $46.6k in monthly revenue, it not only enjoyed 46% monthly growth—by far the largest among any operator—but it has pulled away from competitor Yahoo Fantasy, which actually saw a dip in revenue month-on-month from $22.1k in October to $20.8k.

The situation was much the same in entry fees. Both DraftKings and FanDuel reported record highs, with the former crossing over $14 million for the first time and the latter also setting a personal best by exceeding $12.5 million in monthly entry fees.

Operators’ gross win margins remain roughly static, with the top three retaining 10% to 12% of collected entry fees after paying prizes and other promotions (but before giving the taxman its cut). Yahoo’s margin remains much lower, at 5.4%, though still notably its highest to date. Fantasy Draft is still returning practically all entry fees back to players.

Regulated fantasy sports activity generated almost half a million in tax revenue in November. To date, the taxman has collected $1.9 million in revenue over seven months.