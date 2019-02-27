Online poker in New Jersey generated $1.9 million in revenue in the month of January. Although last month represents the worst start to any year since the market opened, it did represent a sequential monthly increase over the $1.8 million collected in December. Even for a market that has been in decline, a monthly increase of 6% typically represents a good month.

The All American Poker Network, operating under the Caesars license, continued to lead the other operators in the market. However, PokerStars, operating under the Resorts license, closed the gap on the market leader with a strong first month of the year. In fact, only the rooms on the AAPN failed to post a monthly increase over December.

Though AAPN declined on a monthly basis, annually it continues to be the only network to post revenue increases year-over-year. That trend started following the start of shared liquidity with Nevada and Delaware.

But the strong showing in January by the rooms operating under the Borgata and Resorts licenses was enough for the market to post a decline of only 3.5% year-over-year, which is the market’s best performance in seven months.

Online casino games in the state had a much better month as operators combined to set yet another record month. Revenue totaled $31.7 million, a 17% increase over the previous record high set in December 2018.