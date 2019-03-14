New Jersey online poker operators generated more than $1.8 million in revenue in the month of February. Monthly revenue figures posted year-over-year growth for the first time in eight months, and only the second time in the last two years.

Caesars licenses, consisting of WSOP.com and 888poker operating on the All American Poker Network (AAPN), increased its market share last month. Revenue rose from $725,000 in January to $788,000 in February boosting its portion of all revenue derived from the market from 30% to 44%.

The other operators in the market—PokerStars operating under the Resorts license and partypoker and Borgata Poker operating under the Borgata license—experienced declining revenue figures, both on an annual and sequential basis.

However, the AAPN continued to post large annual increases following the implementation of shared liquidity in New Jersey, which allowed it to combine its player pool with those it operates in Nevada and Delaware.

Revenue figures from AAPN were strong enough to carry the overall market performance to its first annual increase since last June when the AAPN’s activity in Nevada during the World Series of Poker also propelled revenue figures to year-over-year growth.

Online casino games in the state generated $30 million in revenue last month, failing to post month-over-month growth for the first time since August 2018.