As the slide into the quieter season period continues, daily fantasy sports operators saw expected sequential decline in entry fees and net gaming revenue in February.

In total, regulated operators combined to report $1.63 million in revenue, half of what it was at the absolute high of the season in October to December. It is also just below September’s $2.1 million, when the US sports season really got underway. Revenue can be expected to slip further as we enter the quieter summer months.

In terms of entry fees, the gap between the big two widened in February: DraftKings collected $7.4 million, to FanDuel’s $5.9 million. DraftKings also enjoyed a 12.3% best gross win margin, its best to date; FanDuel’s was 10.6%, in line with its historic average.

Among the smaller operators, Draft.com was the clear third in the market in terms of revenue, though Yahoo just pipped it to third in terms of entry fees. Its strategy of operating on ultra-narrow margins continued in Febuary, generating less than $10,000 in net gaming revenue on $240,000 in entry fees collected. Its gross win margin to date is 0.02%.

For the tax man, February generated another $244,000, taking the total collected since the market opened in May 2018 to almost $3 million. FanDuel and DraftKings have paid 97% of this amount.