Online poker operators in the state of New Jersey brought in just over $1.9 million in revenue during the month of March. Following the first month of year-over-year growth in the last eight during February, revenues last month returned to more familiar state of annual decline, dropping 3% below March 2018.

Poker rooms operating under the Caesars licenses—the All American Poker Network (AAPN) comprised of WSOP.com and 888poker—once again led the market for the month, generating nearly $807,000. Resorts’ poker provider PokerStars reported $614,000 and the combination of Borgata and partypoker notched just over $483,000.

While all three license holders posted month-over-month increases, only Caesars reported annual growth, a trend that has spanned the last eleven months—ever since the rooms in New Jersey began sharing liquidity with the other online poker rooms on the network in Nevada and Delaware.

Online casino games in the state smashed through the previous record high of $32 million posted in January 2019 with $37 million in revenue last month. Golden Nugget held the largest share of the online casino market with $14.2 million in revenue and Resorts’ $7.9 million was good enough for second place. No other licensee generated more than $5 million.