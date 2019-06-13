Last month, online poker revenue in the state of New Jersey rebounded from its a low point of the year. In April, all operators combined collected $1.8 million in rake and tournament fees, according to figures released by the Division of Gaming Enforcement, up sequentially on the $1.7 million the month prior.

However, May continued the trend of March and April, posting the lowest revenue figures on record for their respective months. Also, for the third consecutive month, year-over-year revenue declined, with May 2019 down nearly 7% on the same period last year.

Annual decreases in online poker revenue have become a staple in the New Jersey market with only two months breaking the norm since March 2017.

On a monthly basis, PokerStars and the partypoker network both saw revenues rise over their April figures with only the WSOP/888 network seeing a sequential drop.

Still, the rooms on the All American Poker Network (AAPN) under the Caesars license continued to lead with $715,000 in poker revenue collected—40% of the market. May marked the seventh consecutive month that the combination of WSOP.com and 888poker served as the market leader.

However, PokerStars, operating under the Resorts license, came closer than it had in the past seven months to regaining the pole position with revenues of $688,000. Operators on the partypoker network also improved on their collective April revenue total but continue to trail their competitors.

In terms of annual growth, the streak of 12 consecutive months of year-over-year revenue gains for the rooms on the AAPN ended last month. It has now been a full year since the adoption of shared liquidity between Nevada and Delaware with New Jersey, so year-over-year comparisons are now on a like-for-like basis and thus much weaker. Revenues posted by the Caesars rooms were 7% less than the previous year.

Online casino operators brought in a total of $36.5 million in revenue last month, surpassing April to become the second largest month on record. Online sports wagering in the state took a step back from the $16.6 million generated in April, posting just $13.8 million in May.