Fantasy sports operators reported a total of $1.8 million in net revenue in May 2019. For the second month running, FanDuel lead the market, with $960k to DraftKings’ $813k.

It also leads the market in terms of entry fees, and reverses a trend seen almost every month since the market opened where DraftKings had the edge.

Of all the money entered into contests in May 2019, over 98% were put on contests hosted by DraftKings or FanDuel.

The regulated market has now been active for 13 months, meaning that year-over-year comparisons are available for the first time. And the figures show a very healthy market, up 35% on May 2018.

However, revenue is increasingly concentrated in the big two operators, with FanDuel growing 43% and DraftKings 29%.

Draft.com, the third largest operator in the market by revenue and entry fees, did grow year-over-year, but by a slighter 5.9%. In terms of total entry fees, it actually dipped 1.6%.

Yahoo’s revenue was up 90%, but the amount it makes is highly dictated by how much it returns to players—in multiple months in the past it has actually reported a net loss, returning more to players in prizes and rewards than it takes in. By entry fees, yahoo actually declined 15% year-over-year.