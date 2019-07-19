Online poker operators in the state of New Jersey combined to generate $1.8 million in revenue in June, down slightly (1.5%) from the revenue total in May.

Last month continued one streak while breaking another: June 2019 marked the second consecutive year-over-year increase for the month, while bucking the trend of month-over-month decreases that have been seen in the market since March.

However, the success achieved in June the past couple years has been limited to the online poker rooms operating under the Caesars license (WSOP.com and 888poker). Meanwhile, PokerStars’ revenue declined for the third consecutive June and Borgata’s licensees (including partypoker and playMGM) posted their fifth consecutive June with declining revenue.

Online poker revenue in the market has been in a state of decline for more than two years, but June 2019 was just strong enough to represent just the third time since March 2017 that all operators combined posted an annual increase.

The $862,000 posted by the WSOP/888poker rooms last month was the most revenue generated by any network since May 2017 and the most for the Caesars’ licensees since February 2016.

On a monthly basis, the WSOP/888poker network was the only one that saw revenues rise over May. The Caesars licensees gained more than 20% over June 2018, while Borgata’s licensees were down 5.7% and PokerStars under the Resorts license dropped 22%.

The WSOP.com/888poker partnership increased its market share to 49% with Resorts and Borgata at 30% and 21% respectively.

On an annual basis, the Caesars’ licensees bounced back from their first month of annual declines in May after having a full year of annual increases.

Online casino operators brought in a total of $36.3 million in revenue last month, marking the third largest month on record. Online sports wagering in the state brought in $7 million, dropping to its lowest level since sports wagers were first taken in August 2018