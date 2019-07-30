Regulated DFS operators in Pennsylvania posted a combined $1.6 million in revenue in June 2019, off $15.2 million in total entry fees collected.

The big two—DraftKings and FanDuel—still dominate the market. The pair are close in stature and have traded places for top spot a few times: From August 2018 through to March 2019, DraftKings had the clear lead in the market in terms of both entry fees and revenue. In April and May, FanDuel took a clear lead.

In June, the pair were within 2.5% of each other: $7.56 million in entry fees at FanDuel, $7.36 million at DraftKings. In revenue, FanDuel had a slightly larger gap, its $802k to DraftKings’ $767k.

Among the others, Draft.com remains the third in the market in terms of revenue, a position it has held in all but two months since the market opened. Yahoo remains in fourth. In entry fees, things are traditionally much closer—indeed, in June Yahoo beat Draft.com by a hair’s breadth, taking in $130.3k to Draft’s $130.2k.

This difference is also reflected in the gross win margins. Historically, Yahoo has returned almost all the money it has collected back to players in the form of contest prizes and other rebates—at times, it posted a loss. In June, it realized 5.1% of total entry fees in revenue, compared with the industry standard 10-12%.

The market is now 14 months old, allowing for the second month of year-over-year comparisons. Overall, the market grew a very healthy 56% in terms of revenue, and 28% in total entry fees. FanDuel and DraftKings grew both metrics by around 50%.