Online poker revenue in the state of New Jersey totaled $1.7 million for the month of August, marking the second lowest amount in a month in 2019. According to the figures released by the Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), 2019 had the lowest poker revenue in August of the six that have been recorded since the first market opened.

The top operator in the market continued to be the online poker rooms operating under the Caesars license (WSOP.com and 888poker) which collected $704k in rake and tournament fees last month marking the fifteenth time in the last sixteen months that the All American Poker Network (AAPN) led the New Jersey market.

August was also only the second time in the last sixteen months that AAPN failed to post an annual gain.

PokerStars, operating under the Resorts license, brought in $593k, and the poker rooms operating under the Borgata license on the partypoker network generated $411k.

Overall, online poker revenue in the market fell 5.9% compared to the same month last year.

While the market has only managed to post year-over-year gains four times since March 2017, three of those months occurred this year with August breaking a streak of two consecutive months of annual gains.

On a consecutive month basis, all operators posted lower figures than in July, with Caesars posting its second month in row with lower revenue while the competition saw August’s decline come on the heels of rising revenue from June to July.

Online casino games once again posted record revenue figures last month with all operators combining to generate $39.4 million, surpassing the previous high of $37.4 million posted in July. Golden Nugget led all operators with $15 million brought in from table games and slots.

Online sports wagering generated $19.2 million last month, marking the second highest monthly level since the market opened in August 2018. Earlier this year in March, operators combined to set the high-water mark in the market with $24.3 million.

In August, Meadowlands online sports betting partner FanDuel posted the most revenue in the vertical, reporting $9.3 million.