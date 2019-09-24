The daily fantasy sports market in Pennsylvania, now into its sixteenth month since regulation, continues to show strong growth.

Total revenue continued is near-50% growth year-over-year, up from to $940,000 in August last year to $1.4 million last month. Entry fees were at its highest growth to date, up 43% year-over-year. Average margin among operators was down a fraction at 9.5%.

On a sequential basis, August represents growth over July as the NFL season gets underway. September through to January are the peak months for US sports, and NGR figures could more than double next month.

There is no change among the big two, with DraftKings leading the pack in August in both entry fees and revenue. It is the second month that the operator has broken away from rival FanDuel.

DraftKings is also enjoying a healthier profit margin of 10.5%. FanDuel’s 9.2%, well below is historic average of 10.6%, shows the operator is giving more back to players in terms of contest prizes and rewards in a bid to keep pace with its competitor.

As seen all year, Draft.com is the clear third in the market in terms of revenue, pulling away from Yahoo, in fourth. Fantasy Draft actually posted a loss in August following its switch to a subscription-based business model.

In terms of entry fees, JDAD, operating under its Footballguys brand, actually brought in the most after the Big Two, as the primarily NFL-based, season-long operator brings in customers for the new season.

The regulator collected over $200,000 in tax revenue for the state in August.