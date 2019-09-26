iGaming operators in the state of Pennsylvania generated $3.4 million in revenue from online slots and casino table games during the first full month of operations.

Of the three land-based casinos that began offering interactive gaming during the initial phase of the market, SugarHouse managed to capture the largest share, bringing in nearly half of all revenue in August, according to figures released last month by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

Parx Casino was the runner up with nearly 32% of the market and Hollywood Casino trailed the competition with 20%. Those figures closely resemble the opening two weeks in July with the exception of Hollywood clawing an additional 4% away from the market leader in August.

Of the total of $3.4 million in revenue collected last month, $2.5 million came from online slots. Again, SugarHouse was the leader in the market bringing in almost $1.4 million. Hollywood placed second with just over $619,000 and Parx brought in $544,000.

But when it came to revenue from online table games, Parx was able to best the field with $552,000 generated, enough to make up 61% of all revenue from table games last month. SugarHouse collected $286,000, while Hollywood only had a 7% share of table games, bringing in just $65,000 on the month.

Meanwhile, sportsbooks in the state—both land-based operations and online sportsbooks—built on their July performance by increasing revenue from both retail and online customers.

They combined to collect nearly $10 million in revenue. However, some $3.8 million in promotional credits doled out reduced their taxable revenue significantly. In contrast, the PGCB figures indicate that retail sportsbooks have not offered any promotional credits to date.

No operator in Pennsylvania has yet to go live with online poker. PokerStars is expected to become the first sometime in Q4.