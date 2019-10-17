Revenue from online poker in New Jersey increased slightly in September on a year-over-year basis, according to the figures released by the Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). The $1.6 million collected by operators in the market represents a 1.8% annual increase.

On a sequential basis, September was the second consecutive month that the overall market declined following the end of the World Series of Poker in mid-July.

Since the first online poker tables in New Jersey were opened up to players in other states with similar regulations last year, access to the online events surrounding the most-prestigious poker festival in the world have caused a shift in the seasonality of the vertical in the Garden State. Summer revenues in New Jersey have spiked, and it appears that a trend of fall becoming one of the lowest points of the year is developing.

With only the poker rooms on the All American Poker Network able to share liquidity with other states, it is no surprise that those rooms—WSOP.com and 888poker, both operating under the Caesars license in New Jersey—continue to lead the market in revenue, even in the off-season for the World Series of Poker.

In total, the rooms on the AAPN collected $716k in rake and tournament fees last month, enough to capture 44% of the total market.

PokerStars, operating under the Resorts license, brought in just over $501k, a 15% decrease from its take in August making it the only operator to post a month-over-month decline. That figure also represents a 7% annual decline, again leaving PokerStars as the only operator to post a loss.

The rooms on the partypoker network, operating under the Borgata license, raised just over $421k in September. Though they still trail the competition, they did manage to improve on their August 2019 figures by almost 3% and their September 2018 figures by 5%.

Revenue from online casino games once again reached new heights last month with all operators combining to generate just under $40 million. Market leader Golden Nugget set a new watermark, surpassing $15 million in revenue for the first time.

Online sports betting also posted record revenue figures last month with all operators combining to bring in $29.4 million. In total, sports wagering brought in $38 million in revenue with the $8.5 million in revenue generated at land-based sportsbooks.

It marks the second highest amount since the market opened in June last year. September 2018 still holds the record, at $11.2 million