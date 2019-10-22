Revenue from interactive gaming in the state of Pennsylvania totaled $4.1 million in September, according to figures released last month by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

After the second full month since the market opened in mid-July, there are still only three land-based casinos offering online slots and casino table games in Pennsylvania—the same number that launched during the first week.

Hollywood Casino lead the competition bringing in $1.8 million which accounted for nearly 44% of the market. The operator nearly tripled its revenue from August boosting its relative position in the market from last to first.

Parx Casino was once again the runner up, posting $1.3 million in online casino revenue last month for a 31% share. Revenue from SugarHouse dropped by more than $500k leaving it to trail the other operators with almost 26% of the overall market.

However, SugarHouse still holds the year-to-date lead having generated $3.1 million in the 2.5 months since the market opened. Parx and Hollwood are nearly tied, both with $2.6 million in total revenue, but Parx has outgrown Hollywood by $15k.

Online slots once again was the vertical that brought in the most revenue besting its table games counterpart $3.2 million to $900k. While its total revenue and market share were lower in September than in August, Parx continued to generate more than half of all of the table games revenue generated in the market.

As expected, revenue from sportsbooks in the state boomed with the start of the NFL season bringing in $19.3 million in September compared to the $9.9 million in August.

Sports betting revenue was also boosted last month with the opening of two new sportsbooks in the state under the licenses of Mount Airy (FOX Bet) and Mohegan (Unibet), but Mohegan did not offer online wagers last month.

Still, online sports wagers accounted for 71% of all the revenue generated in the market.

Online poker is still on the sidelines in Pennsylvania. PokerStars is expected to become the first online poker room in the market soon.