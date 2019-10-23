With the sports season kicking into high gear, the daily fantasy sports market in Pennsylvania responded with a surge in activity in September.

In terms of net gaming revenue, the market hit its second-highest level to date, generating over $2.9 million. Total entry fees collected was $28.7 million, equal to the market high set in December 2018. This represents growth of 37% and 29%, respectively.

In the 17 months since the market opened, we have seen the big two operators stay close in step, with DraftKings normally pulling ahead during the high football season and FanDuel sometimes out-pipping it during the quieter months.

That trend extended into September, with DraftKings pulling away from its rival. It generated $1.58 million in revenue, some 14% more than FanDuel. The last time such a gap was observed was last November when the market was at its revenue peak.

For the other operators in the market, it was a time for trying to growing the customer base—for some, at any cost. Both Yahoo and Fantasy Draft posted a net loss last month, though both posted one of their best months for entry fees. That means both returned more back to players in terms of contest prizes and rewards than they collected in entry fees.

For Fantasy Draft, which recently switched to a subscription model, its loss was a not-insignificant $33,000, a negative 13% profit margin.

As always, one of the biggest winners for the month was the tax man, which collected almost $450,000 in receipts in September.