Revenue from online poker in New Jersey dipped slightly in October on a year-over-year basis, according to figures released by the Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). The $1.6 million collected by operators in the market represents a 0.8% annual decrease.

On a sequential basis, October was the third consecutive month that the overall market declined. They follow the end of the World Series of Poker in mid-July, demonstrating the new trend of fall becoming one of the lower seasons of the year in the US regulated market.

Once again it was the poker rooms on the All American Poker Network (WSOP.com and 888poker) operating under the Caesars license that continued to lead the market in revenue, a trend that developed after the DGE allowing operators to share player pools with operations in other states that have joined the Multistate Internet Gaming Agreement (MIGA). Caesars’ operators are still the only network sharing liquidity in more than one state.

In total, the rooms on the AAPN collected $691k in rake and tournament fees last month, down slightly from the $716K in September. The partypoker network (operating under the Borgata license) also dropped slightly—$421k to $390k—on a month-to-month basis. Only PokerStars (operating under the Resorts license) saw a revenue increase in October—up from $501k to $559k.

Revenue from online casino games once again reached new heights last month with all operators combining to generate nearly $44 million. Market leader Golden Nugget set a new high watermark, surpassing $16 million in revenue for the first time.

Online sports betting also posted record revenue figures last month with all operators combining to bring in $39 million, up from $29.5 million in September. In total, sports wagering brought in $46 million in revenue with the $7.7 million in revenue generated at land-based sportsbooks representing a decline on a month-to-month basis.