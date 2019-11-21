Revenue from interactive gaming in the state of Pennsylvania totaled just under $5 million in October, according to figures released last month by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

Revenue figures still only reflect the three land-based casinos offering online slots and casino table games that went live when the market opened in mid-July. While online poker is now available in the state, it only launched in the beginning of November and is therefore not yet included in October’s reporting.

Rivers-Philadelphia (formerly SugarHouse Casino) led the market last month posting more than $2.5 million in casino game revenue. It accounted for more than Hollywood Casino and Parx Casino combined. The operator more than doubled its revenue from September, and in doing so, once again reclaimed the top spot in the market.

Hollywood Casino saw its revenue increase slightly, but that was not enough to hold onto the market lead. Revenue from Parx Casino dropped dramatically, with its online casino games generating only half of the $1.2 million it generated in September. As a result, its market share dwindled to a mere 12%.

The successful October by Rivers-Philadelphia allowed it to widen its lead in total revenue generated since the market opened, with the operator accumulating $5.7 million in total. Hollywood remains close with $4.4 million while Parx lags with just $3.2 million.

Online slots revenue decreased for both Hollywood and Parx in October, while Rivers-Philadelphia grew its slot revenue by more than $1 million last month (from $840k to $1.9 million).

While the total generated by all operators saw a nominal increase last month, online table games continue to bring in less revenue than slots, totaling less than $1 million.

Parx saw an even bigger erosion of its market share in this vertical, dropping from 56% in September to only 8% in October. Both Hollywood and Rivers saw their revenue increase month-on-month. Rivers with the biggest winner in this vertical, with its revenue tripling from $229k to $648k.

While online sports is technically outside the Interactive Gaming classification, FanDuel, the online sports provider for Valley Forge Casino, dominated the competition last month, generating over $8 million in revenue and capturing 56% of the lucrative market.

In total, the online sports betting market generated $14.5 million last month, more than tripling the amount brought in at land-based sportsbooks in the state. In all, sports betting produced nearly $19 million in revenue in October.