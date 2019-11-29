Online poker revenue in the regulated French market continued its growth streak in Q3 2019. It hit €65.9 million, up 11.1% year-over-year, according to figures released by French gaming regulator ARJEL.

It is only the third time that revenue has grown double-digits year-over-year since the market opened eight years ago, and the best performing quarter since the very first annual comparison was possible back in Q3 2011.

On an absolute level, it is the best performing Q3 in eight years, and the full year is now on course to hit a high not seen since 2012.

Both cash games and tournaments grew, though the latter at a greater rate. Tournaments now make up a 68% share of online poker revenue, up from 66.3% a year ago.

The entire online gaming market in France, which also includes sports and horse race betting but does not permit casino gambling, rose from €271 million to €346 million, up 28%. Poker’s share of the market shrunk from to 21.8% to 19.1%.