Online poker generated $20.5 million in Q3 2019 in the regulated Spanish market, according to figures released by the Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ).

It represents gains of 3.4% year-over-year, returning the market to growth after two quarters of slight annual declines.

The growth was enough to put 2019 year-to-date just ahead of the same period in 2018, at $61 million compared to $60.7 million in Q1-Q3 last year. 2019 is now on course for an annual high, which would be the third year in a row that the online poker market in Spain has grown.

The month of September stands out. At $8 million in total revenue generated, it is the largest month in more than seven years of regulated market activity. This was due to the record $5.5 million in tournament fees collected, by far the most on record.

Indeed, over the course of the quarter, tournaments grew 8.6%, offsetting the 5.5% decline observed at the cash game tables. Tournaments now account for 66% of total poker revenue in the country, the largest share on record.

Online casino revenue grew as well, up 9.3% to $66.5 million, though this is the slowest growth in five years. Sports grew 3.7%.