In November 2019, the fantasy sports market in Pennsylvania saw its first ever year-over-year decline since annual comparisons have been possible.

While total revenue across all operators hit $2.98 million, the third best month on record, it actually represents a drop of 8% on November 2018, which retains the market high of $3.24 million.

The same trend can be observed with total entry fees. At $26.7 million, it is one of the top months on record, but actually represents a drop of 5% year-over-year.

The two leading operators DraftKings and FanDuel both weathered declining revenue and activity at their contests in November. DraftKings maintains the market lead, which it took from FanDuel in July.

Outside the big two, it was Draft.com that took third place in the market, but made just half of what it did a year ago, from $46.6k to $28.3k. Yahoo came fourth, again down substantially from $20.8k to $15.1k.

FantasyDraft continues to struggle, posting its third loss-making month in a row.